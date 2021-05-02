Movie night: Some WNY Regal Cinemas ready to reopen on Friday night

Guests are required to wear face masks at all times, except when eating and drinking while seated in the theater. Social distancing measures will be in place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Western New York Regal Cinemas will be reopening this week.

Regal Elmwood in Buffalo, Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga, Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park, and Transit Center and IMAX in Williamsville will all reopen this Friday.

Guests are required to wear face masks at all times, except when eating and drinking while seated in the theater. Social distancing measures will be in place inside the theaters and in the lobby.

The North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue recently reopened on April 22.

"This is the first time that we've been able to open where it's safe enough, where the vaccination level is high enough, so we feel that it's the right time to reopen," said Ray Barker, program director at North Park Theatre.