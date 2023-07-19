Molinaro's Ristorante expects to complete expansion in early fall

“It’s time to bring back the dining room,” Michael Molinaro said.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — After scaling back dine-in service during the pandemic, a longtime Italian restaurant in Lockport is expanding its dining room.

Molinaro’s Ristorante is building a 700-square-foot addition to the 3,000-square-foot restaurant that has been in operation at 90 Walnut St. since 1996. The addition replaces a patio, though outdoor dining could return in a different format next year.

When complete, the restaurant will be able to seat 65-70 inside, bringing back a full dine-in program that was curtailed during the pandemic, said Michael Molinaro, who runs the restaurant with his wife, Sarah, and lots of help from family.