Molinaro's Ristorante expects to complete expansion in early fall

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — After scaling back dine-in service during the pandemic, a longtime Italian restaurant in Lockport is expanding its dining room.
Molinaro’s Ristorante is building a 700-square-foot addition to the 3,000-square-foot restaurant that has been in operation at 90 Walnut St. since 1996. The addition replaces a patio, though outdoor dining could return in a different format next year.
When complete, the restaurant will be able to seat 65-70 inside, bringing back a full dine-in program that was curtailed during the pandemic, said Michael Molinaro, who runs the restaurant with his wife, Sarah, and lots of help from family.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.