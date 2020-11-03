BUFFALO, N.Y. — Misuta Chows, a restaurant and selfie-hot spot on Main Street in Buffalo, said it filed for bankruptcy, but will stay in business.

The bar and restaurant, which also features an arcade and a pink stairwell that has become a social media staple, said in Facebook post that "we are not closing our doors. We are not going out of business."

The restaurant opened on July 13, 2018. It serves Japanese street food. For 80s pop culture fans, the second floor features a bar and arcade.

RELATED: Out 2 Eat: Wallenwein Hotel - East Aurora

RELATED: Out 2 Eat: Villaggio - Ellicottville

RELATED: Out 2 Eat: Forno Napoli - Getzville