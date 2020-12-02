AMHERST, N.Y. — A former favorite pizza joint in Amherst is getting new life.

The Buffalo News first reported Tuesday morning that Mister Pizza is taking over the former Leonardi's Pizzeria located at Grover Cleveland Highway and Longmeadow Road.

Leonardi's closed its doors in December after 47 years in business. The owners made the announcement on Facebook just before the new year. The pizzeria is still offering refunds through the end of the month for valid gift certificates dated 07/01/2019 to 10/31/2019.

The Buffalo News reports this will be the third Mister Pizza location in Western New York and is expected to open in a few months.

