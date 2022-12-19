Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe brings house-milled breads, pastries to Tonawanda

Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bakery cafe in Tonawanda is bringing house-milled breads, sandwiches and pastries to the region, as well as a bit of education.

Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union. By 2 p.m., the pastry section was wiped out and just a few loaves of fresh bread remained.

But owners Steve Horton and Jill Colella hope to bring a lot more than just bread and cookies to the neighborhood. They’re also selling ingredients and equipment for home bakers, and they have plans for a baking club, classes for kids, adults and couples as well as birthday parties.