Millennium Hotel Buffalo sold for $6.7 million

Local hotel investor Jay Patel, through his 2040 Walden Hotel LLC affiliate, paid $6.7 million for the 301-room Millennium Hotel Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the region’s oldest and largest suburban hotels has a new owner after an online auction.

Local hotel investor Jay Patel, through his 2040 Walden Hotel LLC affiliate, paid $6.7 million for the 301-room Millennium Hotel Buffalo, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga, according to Oct. 12 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

A three-day online auction took place from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, run by Ten-X, which is a national commercial real estate firm. Bidding began at $2 million. Patel said he will begin an extensive renovation in early 2023.