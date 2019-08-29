BUFFALO, Minn. — Of you love Mighty Taco, plan on going there Saturday, when the restaurant will take 46 percent off your entire bill.

The taco chain is offering the deal in honor of its 46th anniversary.

According to its website, the restaurant opened its first location on August 31, 1973.

Today, Might Taco operates 21 restaurants across Western New York.

