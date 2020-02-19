BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twenty-two Western New York school districts pay their typical teachers more than $80,000 a year, according to newly released statistics from the New York State Education Department.

Topping the list is Niagara Falls, where the median pay for a classroom teacher is $95,010. The runners-up in median pay are West Seneca, Cheektowaga-Sloan, Lackawanna and Sweet Home.

You can view a full slideshow on Buffalo Business First's website to see salary ladders, including median pay figures, for all 96 full-service school districts across the eight-county region. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

