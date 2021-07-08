McKinley Mall sale gets court approval, despite opposition

The State Supreme Court on Thursday approved the sales agreement for Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group to buy the mall for $8.5 million.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The sale of the McKinley Mall has moved forward, despite objections from the Town of Hamburg and another prospective property buyer.

The State Supreme Court on Thursday approved the sales agreement for Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group to buy the mall, through McKinley Mall Realty Holding LLC, for $8.5 million, confirmed Raymond Fink, the Town of Hamburg’s outside council for the mall sale.

The court also denied objections to the sale from the Town of Hamburg and Benderson Development. The mall sale and purchase process was “unconventional” for traditional mortgage foreclosure proceedings, according to the town’s filed motion.

