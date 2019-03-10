BUFFALO, N.Y. — McDonald's is getting a head start on the holidays with a preview of its new seasonal drink and festive cups.

The cinnamon cookie latte is the chain's first seasonal drink in six years. It comes in a disposable cup with a wintry theme, and it goes on sale on November 6, along with the returning McCafe donut sticks.

Those items will be available through the holidays.

The last new seasonal drink McDonald's introduced, besides the classic Shamrock Shake, was a white chocolate mocha.

