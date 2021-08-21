Mark Hamister, Buffalo businessman and civic leader, has died

The Buffalo businessman and civic leader died late August 20 following a brief illness. He was 69.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mark Hamister, Buffalo businessman and civic leader, died late August 20 following a brief illness. He was 69.

Hamister, Hamister Group LLC chairman, was due to retire November 2 as chairman and CEO with his son, Dan, taking over. Hamister was to be named company executive chairman as part of his retirement. Besides his son, Hamister had two daughters.

“Mark was a very good partner to have and a very astute businessman,” said Paul Ciminelli, Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. CEO and chairman.

Ciminelli, Paul Kolkmeyer and Hamister were partners in the redevelopment of the Westwood Country Club property and other nearby real estate in Amherst.