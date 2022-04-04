Manufacturer to invest over $5M in Buffalo facility

According to Empire State Development (ESD), Buffalo Wire Works Co. plans on renovating and expanding its manufacturing facilities in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local manufacturer is looking to expand on Buffalo's East Side.

According to Empire State Development (ESD), Buffalo Wire Works Co. plans on renovating and expanding its manufacturing facilities in the City of Buffalo. The project will invest over $5 million into the city's East Side. In addition to its expansion, ESD says Buffalo Wire Works will create 25 new jobs to its existing workforce of 179 employees.

“Buffalo Wire Works’ decision to continue growing and investing in its Buffalo facilities demonstrates its unwavering commitment to Western New York and shows what a significant asset and contributor it is to the region,” said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Hope Knight.

“The company, which dates back to just after the end of the Civil War, is a mainstay of Buffalo’s East Side. It is with pride that New York State can assist this important company to stay and grow right where it began its legacy.”

With the creation of 25 new jobs, ESD says Buffalo Wire Works is set to receive $233,000 in New York State Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits.