Made in America Store to welcome its 1,000th tour bus

ELMA, N.Y. — A local attractraction will be celebrating a visitor milestone on Wednesday.

The Made in America Store in Elma is welcoming its 1,000th tour bus since the store opened 11 years ago on April 3, 2010.

"We are thrilled to greet another bus of out-of-state tourists — a milestone event for our company, community and country," said Mark Andol, founder and CEO of the Made in America Store and General Welding & Fabricating, its parent company. "Tour buses bring outside money into our community and see firsthand our great quality of life and place in Buffalo Niagara."

The store opened in 2010 as the only brick and mortar store to only sell products made in America. Today it remains the largest retailer of products made in America.

"Our mission to save and create livelihoods is just as relevant today as it was when we first opened," Andol said. "A number of companies are moving in the right direction by reshoring production to America, but we haven’t crossed the finish line yet."