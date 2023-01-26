Lulu's Pub selected as bar operator for Downtown Bazaar

The space includes a 51-foot bar with 24 taps and seating for 20, plus an outdoor seating area on Main Street and 60 seats in the shared inside dining area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The new bar operator at the Downtown Bazaar comes to the job with a lifetime of experience.

Joseph Joy will open Lulu’s Pub LLC at 617 Main St., where the Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) will soon open a food hall for startup restaurants.

Lulu's will occupy the 280-square-foot bar inside the 9,000-square-foot space alongside five restaurant tenants. It’s a modified concept from Expo Market, the food hall and bar that operated in the space until a pandemic shutdown.