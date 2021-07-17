Lovejoy Village Association opens new grocery store, deli

All proceeds from the market will go back into the neighborhood to attract development in Lovejoy's business district.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nonprofit Lovejoy Village Association opened a grocery store and deli on Saturday. The area is considered by many to be a "food desert."

The store is meant to fill a void with nearby grocery stores and healthy food options lacking. All proceeds from the market will be reinvested in the neighborhood to attract other development in the business district.

"What's unique about this store is it provides an essential service to the neighbors by serving them fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as freshly sliced deli meat. Fresh and healthy options here. There is no soda," said Phillip Beavers of the Lovejoy Village Association.