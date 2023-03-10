Maple Craft Foods brings an organic variety of everything syrup

This Newtown small business is all about “bringing sweetness."

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWTOWN, Conn. — As Maple Craft Foods in Newtown rounds out nearly a decade in business, its focus centers around their signature flavored organic maple syrups.

Dave Ackert, the company owner, left his corporate job to pursue his passion. Ackert is also the head of the Newtown Action Alliance which continues to serve the community after the Sandy Hook tragedy. Ackert didn’t lose any family members but was deeply affected by it, like everyone in town.

“I needed to find a way to transform the sorrow and the tragedy for myself and my family to something positive and it turned into something for me to show the world that Newtown and Sandy Hook are strong and have emerged and we’re doing really good things," Ackert said.

From their popular bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup to blueberry to salted caramel maple syrup, Ackert and his team at Maple Craft Foods are up to 13 different flavors and now, they are also selling new products like cranberry sauce flavored with maple syrup.

"We have made it across the country I’m getting orders from France now. We are in 1000 specialty stores and we sell to restaurants," Ackert said. "We are all just making people smile.”

Maple Craft Foods also works with the Litchfield Distillery to create their barrel-aged bourbon maple syrup variety which is enjoying success among their array of flavors.

"We’re growing, we are having trouble keeping up with the growth, but we will figure that out – it’s a good problem," Ackert said.

To learn more about Maple Craft Foods click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.