Nietzsche's will remain open and operating during the sale process.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Buffalo’s longest-running live music venues is likely to see some changes, with owner Joe Rubino putting Nietzsche’s on the real estate market for $650,000.

Rubino first opened at 248 Allen St. in 1982, bringing in all kinds of live music but focusing on local acts. That’s included several performers who went on to much bigger stages including Ani DiFranco and the Goo Goo Dolls.