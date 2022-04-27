Little Caesars planning Buffalo expansion; 11 more locations soon to come

The company says it hopes to identify three multi-unit franchise agreements by 2023 but will also explore single-unit franchisees.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Little Caesars is planning to bring at least 11 new stores to the Buffalo region.

The company, which has four franchise sites operating in Buffalo and additional sites in the eight-county region, said in a release that it hopes to identify three multi-unit franchise agreements by 2023 but will also explore single-unit franchisees.

"Demand for our brand is strong in Buffalo, and we’re aiming to give consumers and entrepreneurs more of what they want,” said Craig Sherwood, vice president of U.S. development. “Buffalo has a flourishing entrepreneurial community, and it’s also a city that knows its food, and we are eager to grow our footprint there.”

To read the full article from Buffalo Business First, click here.