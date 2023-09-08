Lexington Co-op reaches a contract agreement with workers

The Lexington Co-op has reached a contract agreement with its workers after 7 months of bargaining.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After seven months of bargaining, the Lexington Co-op has reached a contract agreement with its workers.

Late last year workers overwhelmingly voted to unionize and have been collecting ideas of changes they would like to see, such as like starting pay and raises.

A news conference was held Wednesday, celebrating this huge milestone.

"Us being able to sign this contract today really helps this company move forward with their goals, embodying them, and really dawning of a new day just for co-ops, our co-ops, and for Buffalo, New York," Lexington Co-op worker Philip Kneitinger said.