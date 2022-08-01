Lex 220 brings creative cocktails, comfort food to Elmwood Village

Lex 220 is starting with a menu that includes a selection of pizzas, pulled pork and onions as well as salads and burgers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a menu that includes creative cocktails and fun, comfort food, Lex 220 opened in early July at 220 Lexington Ave., Buffalo.

Lex 220 takes the place of Stone City Saloon, which operated at the site for a year after Vera Pizzeria closed in early 2019.

Sam Fox, general manager, said Lex 220 is starting with a menu that includes a selection of pizzas such as classic margherita or a Texas toast pizza with barbecue sauce, pulled pork and onions as well as salads and burgers.