LEGO store to open at Walden Galleria

The store will eventually feature hands-on activities for LEGO fans of all ages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new family-oriented store will be opening this week at the Walden Galleria.

On Friday, October 2 at 9 a.m., the LEGO store will host its grand opening. The new store will be located on the first floor near Dick's Sporting Goods and Michael Kors.

In addition to selling LEGO of all sorts, the store will eventually offer hands-on activities like a Pick & Build Wall and Build A Mini Tower. However, these activities are all on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall announced Tuesday that mall hours will return to normal on Friday, October 2.

Effective Friday, the hours will be:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.