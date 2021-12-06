Leaders break ground on new NFTA electric bus charging station in Buffalo

The NFTA operates bus, light rail, and airport transportation in Western New York supporting 1,600 jobs in the Buffalo-Niagara region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, local leaders broke ground on an $8 million upgrade on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority charging station in Buffalo.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Congressman Brian Higgins visited the site to discuss the many opportunities the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver to American communities and workers.

“This project is an example of the transformative investments the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will create in Western New York and across the country,” said Secretary Walsh. “The Biden-Harris administration is committed to fighting the climate crisis and supporting our nation’s public transit systems—all while creating quality, good-paying jobs.”

The NFTA operates bus, light rail, and airport transportation in Western New York supporting 1,600 jobs in the Buffalo-Niagara region.

“There is a significant multiplier effect that comes with infrastructure investments, prompting private sector investment and creating jobs both during the construction phase and over the long term,” said Congressman Higgins. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure law will be a game-changer for older communities like Western New York, having a transformative effect on neighborhoods and people’s lives.”

This project is centered around safe and efficient charging equipment for electric buses, as well as their maintenance.

The new infrastructure will be ready in Spring of 2022, just in time for Metro to take delivery of its first twenty electric buses.

Funds supporting this project came from New York State, the Federal Transit Administration, and National Grid. The latter, along with the New York Power Authority, have added their expertise to the design and construction of the facility upgrades.

"This historic federal law has provided our state and our country with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make a massive investment in our infrastructure, and that includes developing innovative approaches that advance and align our state's progressive transportation and environmental agendas," said Senator Tim Kennedy, Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. "Today's groundbreaking is a prime example of the kind of victories we can deliver through strong partnerships at every level of government."