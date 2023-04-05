Larkinville holds annual Mother's Day Artisan Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Mother's Day Artisan Market was held Thursday at Larkinville, where dozens of vendors were on hand in the Larkin at Exchange building from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
People there were able to go out and grab some gifts, or even something for themselves, from a wide variety of local businesses.
Those businesses said it's a great place to show off what they have to offer.
"They're extremely important, because it gives us the chance to connect with the community," Joanne Cofield-Bridges of L & J Creations said. "It gives us the chance to showcase our business, our works, and our crafts, so it's really, really nice.
"Maureen does an amazing job of inviting a nice collection of artisans here to really share with the tenants, the community, the businesses that are around here, to support local businesses."
Larkinville hosts the markets every spring, as well as in December around the winter holidays.