Lancaster breaks ground on $8.5 million West Main Street project

The plan is to transform the village and extend West Main over to Aurora Street, ending with a new mini-roundabout.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Village of Lancaster has now broken ground on its West Main Street project.

The $8.5 million project will transform the village and extend West Main over to Aurora Street, ending with a new mini-roundabout.

There will also be a few other new roundabouts and new opportunities for mixed-use development.

Local business owners say they're excited to bring more small businesses to the village.

"The developer has really put a lot of effort into making sure that his tenants are going to complement us, as opposed to be direct competition, and it's rally going to make Lancaster a destination," Crystal Newman of Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe said.

Plans also call for the relocation of some infrastructure near West Main and a new pedestrian extension in the downtown area.

