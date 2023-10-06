Lackawanna sells two parcels vacant since Bethlehem Steel's closure

The City of Lackawanna will sell two long-vacant industrial parcels on Alliance Drive to two expanding companies.

The city council unanimously approved the sale of 3.3 acres to Empire Building Diagnostics for $84,500 and 1.34 acres to It Fitz Concrete for $33,500. The sales are expected to close by the end of the year.

The two deals are unrelated, according to city spokesman Chuck Clark. The companies separately approached the city with interest in buying the land, which was once part of the sprawling Bethlehem Steel complex.

EBD, a demolition and environmental contracting firm, moved from Depew to Lackawanna in 2021. The new land on Alliance Drive is adjacent to its complex on 400 Ingham Ave. The company plans to expand its campus to house two new divisions — Hydro X USA and Paramount Roofing. This will add 20-30 jobs to the 105 already located on the campus, according to the city.

It Fitz Concrete operates out of leased space on South Fisher Road in Lackawanna. It plans to build its own office and warehouse facility on the Alliance Drive land. The company employs nine people.