Lackawanna approves bulk sugar warehouse at former Bethlehem Steel site

Sucro Sugar will spend $1 million to transform former Blowing Engine House No.3 into a permanent warehousing operation.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Some positive economic news for the City of Lackawanna with the city's approval of new development headed to the former Bethlehem Steel site.

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Sucro Sugar to turn the former Blowing House No.3 into a permanent warehousing operation for cold storage of imported raw granular sugar. The $1 million transformation of the building is expected to be completed by early 2021.

“Since we started the Lackawanna operation in January 2020 our experience has been extremely positive; we’ve had tremendous support from all local agencies and officials, as well as various trade partners”, said Jonathan Taylor, CEO and Founder of Sucro Sourcing. “We’re very excited about this new growth opportunity and our future in Lackawanna.”

The company opened a temporary storage facility in the city's Gateway Metroport in April. The first cargo freighter of raw sugar arrived at the there on Monday.

“Sucro Sourcing’s decision to invest in a new permanent warehouse operation here in Lackawanna reflects the growing value new businesses are seeing in our city and the tremendous development potential we have to offer,” said Mayor Annette Iafallo. “It’s also a testament to the strong partnership efforts between New York State, Erie County and the City of Lackawanna to restore the former steel plant complex land to productive re-use.’