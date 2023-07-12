LaBella Associates named lead civil engineer for new Bills stadium

As the civil engineering firm, LaBella will work with lead architect firm to design the grading, stormwater management and utility lines at the stadium site.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — LaBella Associates has worked on plenty of big projects — but nothing as high profile as the Buffalo Bills' new stadium.

The architecture and engineering firm has been working behind the scenes on the project since late 2021, and this week announced its role as the lead civil engineering firm for the stadium.

"It's probably one of the most exciting projects; it kind of creates a buzz across the company, across all offices," LaBella President Jeff Roloson said. "Everyone has a sense of pride and excitement."