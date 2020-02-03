WEST SENECA, N.Y. — It's March 1, and if you live in West Seneca, you know that means it was free cone day.

This is a tradition every year for Kone King on Center Road.

Sunday was beautiful and sunny, inspiring a lot of families to get out of the house and enjoy a free cone.

"We were a little bored in the house, and my father-in-law drove by and reminded us that it was free cone day, so we came on over and wanted to get a cone," Denise Connors, a Kone King customer, said outside the store with her two sons.

People were lining up as early as 11:15 a.m. for the noon opening.

For more information about Kone King and the rest of their season, visit konekingwestseneca.com.

RELATED: Broadway Markets hosts children's carnival

RELATED: Lake Effect Ice Cream to make ice cream butter lamb cakes for Easter

RELATED: Daybreak's 'At Home Science': Making a lava lamp