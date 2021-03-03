Kim Pegula on (716) sale: 'Part of our plan has always been to find local partners'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The decision to hand off operations of (716) Food and Sport restaurant was made long before the pandemic shut down much of downtown Buffalo nearly one year ago.
It was part of Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s long-term plan for the destination at LECOM Harborcenter.
“Part of our plan has always been to find local partners to run these businesses when the time was right,” said Kim Pegula, PSE president and CEO, in an email.
