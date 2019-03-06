BUFFALO, N.Y. — KeyBank customers have new location to do business in Buffalo.

The bank opened a new location Monday at 752 East Delavan Avenue. The site is part of the company's five-year, $16.5 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which pledged to add a new location to a low to moderate income area.

This is KeyBank's seventh location on the east side. KeyBank's regional headquarters is in Buffalo.

Gary Quenneville, KeyBank regional executive and Buffalo market president, said in a statement that, "We are very much looking forward to welcoming our neighbors to this new branch, being part of this community, and helping it thrive in an even more impactful way."

