BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday night marked the official grand opening of a new KeyBank branch on Buffalo's east side.

It's part of of the company's so-called community benefits plan to open a new branch in a low-to-moderate income neighborhood, and to give Buffalo residents better access to a bank for all of their financial needs.

KeyBank also awarded a number of grants to local businesses, including Independent Health, Northland Workforce Training Center, Buffalo Peacemakers, and the Delevan-Grider Community Center.

