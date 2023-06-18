Kenmore Farmers Market is back every Sunday for the season

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Kenmore Farmers Market returned Sunday at the intersection of Delaware Road and Delaware Avenue.
Dozens of vendors offered everything from produce and honey, to baked and canned goods.
One first-time business owner says she was overwhelmed by the success of Sunday's event.
"It means a lot because I've always been a baker. It's a passion of mine. It's not what I do full time for a living, but I've been hoping that it would be, and so this is an opportunity to get out there and meet the Buffalo community as a baker and invite people to try my pies," Kelsey Cimiano, owner of Boom! Pie, told 2 On Your Side.
The Kenmore Farmers Market continues every single Sunday through the end of October, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.