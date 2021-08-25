Hochul expands eligibility for state's small business recovery program

Now businesses with revenues up to $2.5 million can apply for funding. Previously, the threshold was $500,000.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is also expanding eligibility for the state's small business recovery program.

Now businesses with revenues up to $2.5 million can apply for funding. Previously, the threshold was $500,000.

Hochul also says businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans can now get $250,000 instead of $100,000.

"Supporting the small businesses across our state that got hit hard by the pandemic is a top priority for my administration," Governor Hochul said in a statement on Wednesday. "We simply cannot have a full economic recovery if the small business community continues struggling to survive.

"With the Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program opening up to a greater pool of businesses, I strongly urge all the owners who qualify to submit their application so they can access this funding."