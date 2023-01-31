Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag

The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing.

The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.

According to a new certificate of need application filed with the State Department of Health, the $25 million project includes building a 38,000-square-foot facility with seven operating rooms and another seven procedure rooms.