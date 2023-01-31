x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag

The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices.
Credit: Blue Planet Studio - stock.adobe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing.

The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.

According to a new certificate of need application filed with the State Department of Health, the $25 million project includes building a 38,000-square-foot facility with seven operating rooms and another seven procedure rooms.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The French Girl Boutique moving

Before You Leave, Check This Out