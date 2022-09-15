Kaleida Health union workers' strike authorization vote passes

Union workers said Kaleida needs to increase its proposed $200 million package to around $500 million. In comparison, a deal reached in 2019 was worth $85 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A strike authorization vote has passed, giving Kaleida Health workers the opportunity to strike if they choose to do so.

Just because the vote passed does not mean that they will strike. But it does mean that some pressure has been put on Kaleida Health, which said a strike would seriously harm the health system.

Katie Perna, a nurse who voted Thursday, said that might be what it will take to get the change workers in CWA1168 and 1199SEIU want.

"I mean, working short-staffed every day for years for three years is very significant," Perna said. "And so this whole today is just us telling Kaleida we've had enough of the last three years, step up and take care of us. We took care of this community, now take care of us."

Union workers said Kaleida will need to increase its proposed $200 million package to around $500 million. In comparison, the deal reached in 2019 was worth $85 million.

If an agreement can't be reached, the bargaining committee can now, as a result of the vote, move ahead and issue a 10-day strike notice to Kaleida.

Kaleida issued a statement Thursday night, in response:

“We are eager to get back to the bargaining table tomorrow. The unions have had to focus on the strike vote, so we have not been able to negotiate the past three days. As we have said all along, we do not want a strike, it will be devastating and dangerous for this community.

“What we want is a fair contract that appropriately rewards our workforce and positions the organization for the future. That includes no concessionary bargaining, addressing staffing needs, and once again becoming the market leader in wages. We have not wavered from those commitments, but our resources are not endless. In fact, we are trying to negotiate a contract after posting over $200 million in losses since 2020 due to the pandemic. Right now, the current union proposal is estimated at over $500 million. Simply put, those numbers jeopardize the future viability of Kaleida Health.

“All that said, we continue our strike contingency planning. This week we met with both the Erie County Health Department as well as the New York State Department of Health to review our updated scenario plans. That includes everything from emergency room access, triaging surgical cases, ambulance transportation as well as coordination with hospitals outside of Western New York that we may need to transfer patients to.