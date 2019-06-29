BUFFALO, N.Y. — The unions that represent more than 7,000 workers at Kaleida hospitals say they're still trying to reach a deal with the health system.

The contract between Kaleida and the SEIU, CWA, and IUOE expired last week, and the two sides haven't been able to come to an agreement.

They will start negotiations again Monday.

The unions say Kaleida is trying to cut benefits, which would lead to a harder time finding and retaining staff.

Kaleida says it's negotiating in good faith to try and get a fair and reasonable deal, and that it will be back at the table on Monday.

