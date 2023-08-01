Jemal prepares to kick off Electric District with $12 million apartment project

"We're looking forward to getting it started and getting it completed," Jemal said. "It's going to be a great project."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal said construction will begin within the next month on a downtown Buffalo project that will create 52 apartments and 9,500 square feet of retail space in and around the Burns Building at 23 E. Huron St.

It's the first phase of his much larger plans for the Electric District, a neighborhood of apartments and commercial space clustered around the former Simon Electric properties on Ellicott Street.

Jemal's Burns LLC recently received a $12 million construction loan for the project from Five Star Bank, according to documents filed with the Erie County clerk's office.