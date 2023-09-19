Jake Schneider starts construction on South Buffalo music venue 'The Caz'

"The Caz" should be ready to open by next fall, according to developer Jake Schneider.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new music venue is under construction in a historic former bank building in Buffalo.

The 102-year-old building at 2221 Seneca St. has been gutted in preparation of the $2 million transformation.

Schneider said state and federal historic tax credits will help cover some of the costs.

The 7,600-square-foot venue will have a 400-person capacity with 250 seats, as well as a full-service kitchen, Schneider said.