Jack Rabbit bar requests a special use permit for summer concerts

The special use permit will be for concerts in the summer of 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Rabbit, a popular restaurant and bar in Elmwood Village, wants to have two concerts annually in their parking lot. The idea doesn't sit well with a few residents.

"Not everybody can be pleased, no matter what you're doing. We're just doing the best we can," says the bar owner, Kevin Mullin.

It may sound like a good idea, but there are Elmwood residents who don't like it and have already been complaining about noise from the bar, so the bar applied for a special use permit.

"We want to do an anniversary concert and end-of-summer show every year in our parking lot," Mullin says.

Residents complained about trash being left on the street, the loud noise, and the congestion from traffic. On the other hand, the majority of residents love the concerts. They're hoping they continue.

"The best of the best local musicians. We had thousands of people in the parking lot. All having a great time, and our staff enjoys it, and I know the community does," general manager Kevin Sampson said.

Mullin and Sampson realize they are a little at fault for the performances, so the special use permit allows the bar to use nearby parking lots, disrupt traffic, and protect themselves from rules the concerts may violate.

"Everybody has the right to their own feelings, opinions, and their own quality of life. We're not trying to make anybody be diminished in any way. This is what it's going to be. Twice a year, start at 4, ends at 10. Everything is cleaned up," Mullin says.

The bar now awaits to go before the Common Council for a decision. There's no set timeline.