SANBORN, N.Y. — The Sunflowers of Sanborn opened to the public on Thursday.

The popular Niagara County attraction allows visitors to walk among the acres of sunflowers, take pictures, and even cut some to take home with you.

Parking issues shut the attraction down last year, but back in May, the Town of Cambria and Niagara County approved permits to bring it back this summer.

A schedule of events is posted on the Sunflowers of Sanborn Facebook page.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Back in business: Sunflowers of Sanborn gains zoning approval

A field of flowers

Town of Cambria orders cease and desist on Sunflowers of Sanborn