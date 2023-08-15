x
Irish Classical Theatre Co. names new artistic director

The Irish Classical Theatre Co. has named Keelie Sheridan as artistic director, effective Aug. 14.
Sheridan comes to the organization from Schenectady, where she spent the past year as artist-in-residence at Union College after nearly two decades in New York City and Los Angeles.

The appointment follows the departure of Kate LoConti Alcocer, who stepped down this spring three years after being named executive artistic director but remains in an advisory role.

