CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A blow to the local economy today with the announcement that Ingersoll Rand will cease manufacturing operations at its Cheektowaga plant in July.

The plant employs 430.

In a statement, the maker of industrial air compressors says work at the Broadway facility will be parceled out among facilities in Mocksville, North Carolina, Vignate, Italy and Wujiang, China.

The company says it remains committed to Buffalo and will continue to retain and invest in a "Technology Center" on Broadway, where nearly 150 employees will focus on engineering, sales and service and other customer-facing roles.

In addition, a customer center remains, as well as two Trane facilities, a brand of Ingersoll Rand, all in Buffalo.

"Consolidating manufacturing continues our strategy, and previously announced plans to expand and scale for future global growth, reduce duplicated fixed costs, and efficiently and effectively serve our customers."

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26-D) issued the following statement in response to Ingersoll Rand’s announcement:

“Ingersoll Rand’s announcement represents the latest in a growing list of local manufacturing jobs lost at the expense of tax and trade policies that fail to put American workers first. We are experiencing firsthand the failed promises of the GOP tax bill. From Dresser Rand in Olean to BAK USA in Buffalo and from New Era in Derby to Globe Specialty Metals in Niagara Falls, the corporate tax cuts are not trickling down to hardworking Western New Yorkers and the tariffs are not protecting American jobs. Instead, haphazard policy that favors big business is incentivizing outsourcing and putting people out of work.”

Those affected will be offered competitive severance packages, on-site employee assistance programs, job placement services and the opportunity to apply for work at other Ingersoll Rand locations.