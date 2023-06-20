Imperial Pizza signs deal for second site

Pending permits and approvals, the new space could be open this fall, said David Powers Jr., a partner in the business with his father, David, and James Bouris.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Imperial Pizza is expanding with a new location in Buffalo near Canisius College.

The South Buffalo pizzeria has leased 4,750 square feet at the MidCity Apartment Building, a Sinatra & Co. mixed-used development at 1661 Main St.

The expansion, first reported by Buffalo Rising, will include a restaurant with counter service and indoor seating, as well as a separate banquet room and bar for private events and banquets for sports groups or weddings.