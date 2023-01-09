x
Ike & BG's Restaurant on downtown closure: 'There's no traffic. It's dead.

The opening marked the soul food eatery's second location, joining a location at 1646 Genesee St. that's been slinging barbecue for more than 20 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Butler was surrounded by city officials during a ribbon-cutting in October 2021 to open Ike & BG's Restaurant at 56 Niagara St.

But a year later, when his one-year lease expired, Butler shut the doors on Niagara Street, a few minutes walk from Buffalo City Hall and the Erie County office building.

Butler blamed the ongoing work-from-home-offices trend.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

