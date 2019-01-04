BUFFALO, N.Y. — A legal tug-of-war may emerge as the Town of Tonawanda and NRG Energy Inc. both want to find a buyer or buyers for the now-closed Huntley Station.

Tonawanda wants to acquire 67 acres of the River Road former coal-burning energy plant that includes a water intake system which services a number of industries in the town including Sumitomo Rubber. The town wants to acquire the property through eminent domain and has set an April 8 public hearing as part of its legal requirements.

Houston-based NRG (NYSE: NRG) has been marketing the plant for more than one year and said eminent domain proceedings could, potentially, harm those efforts. The company may take its own legal actions against the town to prevent any eminent domain proceedings from advancing. You can see the full list on Buffalo Business First's website.

