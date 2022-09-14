Horizon plans expansion of Northtowns treatment hub

The behavioral health provider is buying a building at 1376 Niagara Falls Blvd. adjacent to its existing clinic, one of its busiest outpatient practice sites.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Horizon Health's expansion of a treatment site in Amherst will create a second medical hub in the Northtowns.

The additional 4,000 square feet will allow Horizon to expand outpatient programming for psychiatry, assessments and medication-assisted treatments and increase patient numbers, said Erin DiGirolamo, vice president and CFO.