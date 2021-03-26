Holiday Valley closed for the season

The ski resort says it closed for the season as of Thursday.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — After three months of snowboarding and ski season, Holiday Valley announced it is closed for the season.

The resort tweeted Friday afternoon that, "After looking at the forecast and current coverage at the resort, we've made the difficult decision to close for the season as of Thursday, March 25. Thank you to everyone who made a difficult season so successful, and stay tuned for a closing tribute to 2020-21 soon!"

Holiday Valley opened for the season back in December.

Just last month, the resort told 2 On Your Side that the consistent snow has been a proven winner, that there was an uptick in season passes, and that there was a lot more local interest this season.