Hochul no longer recused from Seneca Nation gaming compact negotiations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul is no longer recused from Seneca Nation gaming compact negotiations.

Hochul previously recused herself because of her husband's ties to Delaware North.

But on Wednesday evening, her office released the following statement:

"On August 15, Governor Hochul's recusal memo was updated to reflect that she does not have a direct or indirect financial interest that could lead to a conflict of interest. The governor is no longer recused from negotiations with the Seneca Nation.

"Administration staff is working with the Seneca Nation of Indians to make sure we have an agreement that is fair, serves the interests of all parties, and addresses the needs of key stakeholders and we look forward to continuing to work toward an agreement."

The current gaming compact expires on Dec. 9.