Historic building, prime location lure craft brewer downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — John Cimperman had never really considered downtown Buffalo for a second location for 42 North Brewing Co., the craft brewery he opened in East Aurora seven years ago.

That was before 674 Main St. in Buffalo’s theater district, adjacent to two venues that together host 200-plus events each year, fell into his lap.

“When a historic building becomes available next to couple of iconic entertainment venues in both Shea’s and the Town Ballroom, we felt it really fit our brand,” he said. “We’ve become a destination in East Aurora, but we’re tied to live music and entertainment. Having neighbors like Shea’s and Town Ballroom really made it a decision we said yes to.”