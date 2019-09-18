BUFFALO, N.Y. — Harry Stinson, the Canadian investor who is renovating the former Adam’s Mark Hotel into the Buffalo Grande Hotel, has another city landmark under contract.

Stinson confirmed he hopes to close later next month on the former Wonder Bread factory at 356 Fougeron Street and revive the 180,000-square-foot building into a mixed-use project anchored by a still-to-be determined apartments.

“This building has a certain magic to it,” Stinson said of the manufacturing site that dates to 1923. “It’s just a cool building.”

